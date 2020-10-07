Goldey-Beacom College congratulates Rising Star Brittany Hobbs

Delaware News Desk

Goldey-Beacom College congratulated Assistant Director of Admissions Brittany Hobbs as the recipient of a 2020-21 Rising Star award presented by the Delaware ACE Women’s Network.

The honor, presented by DAWN President Regina A. Sharpe, is also awarded to one person from each member institution.

“It is so inspiring to give these awards as it acknowledges well deserved female contributions in our colleges and universities in Delaware,” said Sharpe, dean of students and assistant vice president of student affairs at Wilmington University.

Criteria for the award include a strong commitment to any aspect of higher education, community service and the promise of future leadership. GBC President Colleen Perry Keith lauded Hobbs’ commitment to the college.

“As a female leader of the college, I am proud to see another woman gain recognition for hard work and dedication to the GBC community,” said Keith. “We are all very proud of her.

“I was certainly surprised,” said Hobbs. “Being recognized by DAWN as GBC’s Rising Star is truly an honor, and I am very appreciative of this nomination.”

Hobbs has worked for Goldey-Beacom College since 2012, first as an admissions representative, then the recruitment coordinator. She currently serves as the assistant director of undergraduate admissions. She earned a Bachelor of Science in human services from the University of Delaware and Master in Education from Wilmington University.

Delaware ACE Women’s Network is committed to the advancement of women leaders in higher education. For more than 25 years, DAWN has provided information and counsel to constituencies within the higher education community regarding policies, issues, education, and research that influence women’s equity, diversity and advancement. DAWN provides national leadership in advancing women to executive positions on campus and serves as a national voice for women in higher education. Staff members also work in collaboration with associations and other groups in higher education on ways to improve the status of women.

For more, visit gbc.edu.