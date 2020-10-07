Lewes Public Library to stream American Shakespeare Center’s ‘Othello’

Delaware News Desk

Envious machinations and evil intentions take hold in American Shakespeare Center’s “Othello,” streaming online Oct. 12-18 via the Lewes Public Library.

The show was shot in four-camera cinema-quality and recorded from the stage of the Blackfriars Playhouse. After registering for the performance at bit.ly/2Sz6J5C, participants will receive a link and password allowing them free, unlimited, online, on-demand access to stream the show anytime during the week of Oct. 12. Viewers may watch the show more than once, rewatch specific scenes or skip around.

A live, interactive Q&A session with the director, cast and crew is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 16, providing an inside, behind-the-scenes view of their experience conceptualizing, creating and performing in the show. Separate registration for this event is required. After registering, participants will receive a link and password to join the talkback.

ASC is among the first not-for-profit companies in North America to produce live theater for in-person audiences since the pandemic shut the performing arts industry down in March. As part of its 2020 SafeStart Season, the company offered audiences three ways to enjoy performances this summer: online via BlkFrs LIVE; socially distanced at the Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor stage; and outdoors on the lawn of the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center.

“More than anything, the 2020 season is about offering audiences the vital connection they get from live performance,” said Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny. “From the outset, we recognized that an important part of doing that in these conditions was meeting people where they were, and where they could feel safe. Since not everyone will want — or be able — to visit us in person, through BlkFrs LIVE we are bringing the Playhouse experience to them.”

The Lewes Public Library Shakespeare Festival has provided a platform for the celebration of the spoken word since its inception in 2016, bringing free lectures, demonstrations, workshops, recitals, concerts and performances to the area. Beginning this year, programming has outgrown the weeklong festival proper and now includes public professional and amateur performances of live theatre, reader’s theatre, poetic and musical artistry and lectures throughout the year.

For streaming links and more, visit lewes.lib.de.us.