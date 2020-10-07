Trinity Logistics recognized as Top Workplace for Women by Women In Trucking

Delaware News Desk

Trinity Logistics, located in Seaford, announced its earned recognition as a Top Workplace for Women by Women In Trucking for a second year.

Criteria to be considered for this list surrounds a company culture that supports gender diversity, flexibility in hours, competitive compensation, quality benefits, training and continued education opportunities, career advancement and other factors.

Trinity offers flexibility in hours, benefits for families, continued education opportunities to support career growth and an overall company culture that is both positive and family-friendly. Many of Trinity’s leadership roles are held by women, including current President Sarah Ruffcorn.

To date, Trinity’s employees are 55% are women, with 23% of those women holding a management or leadership role.

“In the 12 years I have worked for Trinity the leadership team has supported me through many stages of life,” said Ashley McAvoy, business analyst at Trinity. “I started right out of college and since then have had a child, married, experienced life-altering health issues and so much more. Through it all, I’ve been offered opportunities to advance my career with employer-funded certifications and training, as well as education opportunities with tuition reimbursement for my MBA. Trinity’s deeply-rooted family culture provides me time off, flexibility, benefits and a support system of team members and leaders beyond what anyone could expect from an organization.”

“Trinity recognizes those who have the desire to succeed and assists those team members on their journey, no matter their gender,” said Tanya Vanderheul, director of operations in Kansas City. “It is through Trinity’s strong culture and our guiding values — specifically, determination and in combination with my desire to grow — that I was empowered to work my way into a leadership position. Not a day goes by where I regret my decision of entering into a leadership role and being on board with the diverse and fantastic team members at Trinity Logistics.”

