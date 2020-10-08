Kanike Trehan joins Atlantic General Health System

Delaware News Desk

Kanika Trehan recently joined Atlantic General Hospital and Health System to provide general surgery services to residents of Worcester County and the surrounding area.

Trehan completed her undergraduate studies and master’s degree in molecular and cellular biology at Johns Hopkins University before entering the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in 2010. She was a clinical and research fellow in burn surgery, trauma, and critical care at Connecticut Burn Center in Bridgeport, while also completing her general surgery residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, in New Haven, Connecticut.

Trehan provides patient consultations in Ocean View, in addition to her office hours at Atlantic General Surgical Associates in Berlin, Maryland. To schedule an appointment in Ocean View, call 541-9690. To schedule an appointment in Berlin, call 410-641-9568.

For more on this provider or other members of the Atlantic General Health System Medical Staff, visit agh.care/aghs.