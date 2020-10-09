Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford welcomes Robert Rolfes

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford welcomed board-certified internal medicine doctor Robert Rolfes, who joins Preeti Gupta, Antonio Zarraga and Cynthia Zarraga.

Rolfes is now accepting new patients.

“We’re pleased to have Dr. Rolfes join our team. He’s an experienced physician who can help fulfill the growing primary care needs for patients in the Milford community,” said Gupta.

With more than 35 years of experience in internal medicine, Rolfes most recently served as a primary care doctor in the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Dover. Prior to that, he provided inpatient and outpatient care in the U.S. Army and was an internist at various physician practices and medical centers in Virginia. He earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio and completed a residency and internship at the Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Georgia.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

Rolfes sees patients at Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford, 804 N. DuPont Blvd. To schedule an appointment with him, call 430-0867.

For more visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.

