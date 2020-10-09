Seaford woman wins $50K playing Delaware Lottery’s Top Dollar

Delaware News Desk

Heidi Cannon, a 61-year-old hospice nurse from Seaford, had a recent visit to Royal Farms No. 38 in Seaford that ended with her Instant Game ticket choice winning her one of the Top Dollar top prizes of $50,000.

Cannon said her first reaction after scratching the ticket and realizing she won was, "What?"

This is her biggest win since she started playing the Delaware Lottery several years ago.

"I like to play because of all the possibilities," said Cannon. She called her eldest daughter, followed by her husband, to share the good news.

"This is a very exciting win for Mrs. Cannon and her family," said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. "There's still another $50,000 winning Top Dollar ticket out there and we look forward to sharing the excitement of winning with another Delaware Lottery player.”

When asked what she was planning to do with her winnings, Cannon said, "I'm putting the money in savings. It will get me one-step closer to retirement and allow me to help my family."

Cannon claimed her prize from Lottery Headquarters on Oct. 5.

For more, visit delottery.com