New Bayhealth facility to bring expanded services to Sussex County

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth announced plans for the construction of a new outpatient center offering a range of care services located at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Hudson Road near Milton.

The new facility will bring more primary care physicians, specialists, walk-in and emergency care and diagnostic services to the southern Delaware region. The Delaware Health Resources Board recently granted Bayhealth preliminary approval to move forward with plans for a combination emergency department and walk-in care center on the 18-acre site.

“We are thrilled to bring life-saving emergency services and walk-in care to this fast-growing community,” said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy. “We believe emergency care will be a great complement to our new outpatient center which will provide a comprehensive array of healthcare services and bring more convenient access to care for residents of Sussex County.”

Patients arriving for walk-in or emergency services at Bayhealth’s new location will receive a medical screening exam to determine their necessary level of care. Only patients who medically qualify as emergency patients will be charged an emergency department rate. Non-emergency cases will be charged as a walk-in clinic visit.

“Our center near Milton will provide additional options for a growing community to access several important types of care,” said Bayhealth Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Gary Siegelman. “Primary care, which is in great demand in Delaware, will be available, as well as specialists, extensive testing and a spectrum of immediate and emergency care. Our focus is providing cost effective services that address the community’s needs. This model ensures patients have access to the various levels of care they may need in one location.”

