Selbyville Public Library seeking board of commissioners member

Delaware News Desk

The Selbyville Public Library is seeking qualified applicants for an open seat on its board of commissioners.

The position is a four-year term, as a member is stepping down early from a five-year term. The new member will be eligible for two additional five-year terms following the expiration of the amended term.

“We are building a new library and the workload is a little more for that reason,” said Library Director Kelly Kline, explaining the board’s importance. “But it makes the work meaningful since you’re helping to develop a legacy during a time when public libraries have never been more essential to the functioning of their communities.”

The position is ideal for someone looking to volunteer in their community and have an impact. Experience in the areas of construction, education and nonprofit or library work are a plus, but not required. Candidates should have strong ties to the Selbyville area because they are responsible for oversight of the Selbyville Public Library, which provides direct services to Selbyville residents and beyond.

Board President Susan Kirsch said she is looking forward to welcoming a new member.

“Being a commissioner for the Selbyville Public Library is very rewarding,” said Kirsch. “The board is extremely proud of the hard work of the staff and the amazing and diverse adult and children’s programs offered. This is a great time to be a member of the board because we are now planning the library expansion; the next few years will be busy but very exciting.”

Schematic designs from Becker Morgan Group are in process, and the library is moving forward with the planning phases of the new build.

Applications are available at the Selbyville Public Library, 11 S. Main St., and online at selbyvillelibrary.org. Applications are requested by Nov. 10. The board meets at 6 p.m. fourth Mondays via Zoom. The current board will review applicants and make their decision in December.

For more, visit selbyvillelibrary.org/about-us/board.html or contact Kline at 436-8195 or kelly.kline@lib.de.us.