Beebe Healthcare to host COVID-19 virtual town hall Oct. 19

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare will host a virtual COVID-19 Town Hall from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 via Facebook Live.

Beebe President and CEO David A. Tam and Beebe’s COVID-19 leadership team will share updates on the recent trends that include more positive cases and hospitalizations.

Pre-submitted questions will be answered during the update. Questions should be received by noon Oct. 16 to beebehealthcareevents@beebehealthcare.org. Questions are limited to one per person, and those similar will be grouped together to answer as many as possible.

To watch, log into Facebook and visit Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.

Those without access to Facebook may listen to the presentation by calling 415-466-7000, PIN 2508828, or 760-699-0393, PIN 7887568071.

For more on COVID-19, visit beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.