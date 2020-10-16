Rehoboth Beach encouraging residents to stay safe during Halloween celebrations

Delaware News Desk

With Halloween approaching, the city of Rehoboth Beach is asking its residents to keep Division of Public Health guidelines in mind for a safe Halloween celebration to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The guidelines suggest traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating should not happen without modification. That means contactless delivery of treats, social distancing and cloth face coverings.

The guidance also says large indoor Halloween parties should not occur, and people should avoid large indoor haunted experiences unless proper safety measures are in place.

The new guidance categorizes activities by risk — low-, moderate- and high-risk. Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. Delawareans can reduce that risk by organizing and participating in fun, low- or moderate-risk alternatives. The guidance emphasizes the importance of social distancing and face covering use when participating in any Halloween activities.

Individuals who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and who are currently isolating from others, as well as those individuals who have recently been exposed to a person with COVID-19, should not participate in any in-person Halloween festivities.

The city asks families planning to trick-or-treat to please use glow sticks or flashing pins to alert drivers of their whereabouts, attempt to stay on the sidewalk, use a flashlight, only cross the road at designated crosswalks, walk in groups or with an adult, and never enter strangers’ homes.

There will be heightened police and fire presence throughout the city on Halloween evening to ensure the community's safety, especially that of pedestrians walking in dimly lit areas near the road.

For detailed guidance from the state, visit bit.ly/31aA1MG.