Beebe Healthcare presents DAISY Award to extraordinary nurse Jeff Hudson

Delaware News Desk

Jeff Hudson, a nurse on Beebe Healthcare’s Intensive Care Unit, has been honored with this quarter’s DAISY Award.

The award is a part of the DAISY Foundation’s national program to “recognize the superhuman efforts nurses make every day.”

Hudson received the DAISY Award because of the care and support he provided the wife of a patient.

The patient required emergency surgery and his wife was scared and alone in the hospital. The wife is also a nurse and knew Hudson from working with him years ago in a previous role.

“We were on the way up to the OR when we ran into Jeff,” wrote the patient’s wife. “I could not be more grateful. I was at the hospital alone and I was a complete sobbing, hysterical mess. I was living one of my worst possible nightmares, but Jeff made it more bearable.”

“I am a critical care nurse turned pediatrics nurse, but that night I was not a nurse, just a very scared wife,” she added. “Jeff provided me comfort and support so that I wouldn’t feel so scared and alone. He gave me pep talk, a hug, and made sure I ate something. Thanks to Jeff, I was able to make it through one of the worst days of my life. I have always admired him as a nurse and now I appreciate him even more. We will never forget how you helped us.”

Hudson was presented with a DAISY Award certificate and a hand-carved Healer’s Touch sculpture during a recent surprise, socially distant ceremony. Each DAISY honoree receives the statue and the certificate, which commends the honoree for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” It reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barbes died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Beebe Healthcare to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.

“Beebe is proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Lynne Voskamp, vice president and interim chief nursing officer. “Nurses are on the front lines of patient care every day. Now more than ever, it’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

To nominate a Beebe nurse for the DAISY Award, visit beebehealthcare.org/forms/daisy-award.

