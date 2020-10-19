Frederick Douglass Elementary principal 1 of 10 Terrel H. Bell Award winners

Delaware News Desk

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Oct. 19 named Carol Leveillee, principal of Seaford School District’s Frederick Douglass Elementary School, as one of 10 recipients of the 2020 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.

Leveillee has been in education for more than 37 years, coming to Frederick Douglass in 2015. Throughout her career, she has served schools across the spectrum, including turnaround schools and nationally recognized schools. Leveillee has seen it all, she said, but her devotion to meeting the needs of children has remained a constant guidepost. In her words, “Every single thing that I do, including every decision, is always about the children and what is best for them.”

The 10 principals were selected from the 2020 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools and will be honored during the National Blue Ribbon Schools virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 12, 2020.

“Excellent learning environments are led by excellent leaders — those willing to think innovatively and creatively about how best to serve students and support teachers,” said DeVos. “I’m honored to, once again this year, recognize the talented principals who are this year’s Bell Award winners. They are the ones leading needed transformation at the most local level and are committed to student success.”

Named for the second U.S. Secretary of Education, the Bell Award honors school leaders who are committed to education as a powerful and liberating force in people’s lives. The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.

The U.S. Department of Education, together with the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the Association for Middle Level Education and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, present the Bell Awards to principals of National Blue Ribbon Schools for their outstanding work and the role they play in guiding their students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances.

