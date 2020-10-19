George Thomasson named Delaware Realtor of the Year

Delaware News Desk

George Thomasson, of Sussex County, was named the 2020 Delaware Realtor of the Year.

The award was presented by Beau Zebley, 2020 president of the Delaware Association of Realtors, during the association’s virtual annual meeting and election of 2021 officers.

The award honors the realtor whose outstanding service has delivered positive impact both in their communities and the real estate industry at the national, state and local levels.

Thomasson has more than 20 years in real estate and is an associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway and has been the recipient of their HomeServices Leading Edge award numerous times. He has held leadership positions with the Sussex County Association of Realtors including both first and second vice president. Thomasson has been a member of the DAR board of directors for the past two years, currently represents DAR on the National Association of Realtors Resort and Second Home Committee, and will represent Delaware during the upcoming NAR Annual Conference & Expo, held virtually. He holds NAR's e-Pro Advanced Digital Marketing certification and is active in his community, serving his fifth year as a commissioner on the city of Lewes Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Commission and engaging in many local events.

DAR 2021 slate of officers was elected during the meeting. Incoming officers include President Mia Burch, of New Castle County; President Elect Susan Giove, of Sussex County; Vice President Monica Le Blanc, of Kent County; and Treasurer Kevin Thawley, of Sussex County. Sandi Bisgood, of Sussex County, will serve on the board as director at large.

Three other realtors were recognized as the recipients of 2020 Good Neighbor Awards by the local associations, honoring their commitment to volunteer efforts that made a positive impact in their communities.

Liza Orlando, of the Kent County Association of Realtors, was recognized for her work with the Home of the Brave foundation and service in the Air National Guard. Home of the Brave provides transitional housing, basic living essentials, and food for homeless veterans, and collaborates with other organizations to provide other support services. Orlando raised more than $31,400 for the organization, and recruited volunteers who assisted more than 200 veterans.

Kathy Pennington, New Castle County Association of Realtors, was involved in a host of charitable efforts, including service to the Mary Mother of Hope House. She helped raise more than $8,000 for the American Cancer Society and has raised funds for “Dewey Goes Pink” for six years, along with supporting The Bayard House, Meals on Wheels and Elks Lodge No. 307.

Colleen Kellner, Sussex County Association of Realtors, is the events coordinator for Operation SEAs the Day, a weeklong event for wounded soldiers/veterans and their families at Bethany Beach. Housing is donated by local homeowners and events planned for the week include fishing, car show and a Heroes Parade. Kellner also supports the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which provides handmade quilts to servicemembers.