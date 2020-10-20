Delmarva Christian Schools to host virtual open house

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Christian Schools will host a virtual open house for prospective new pre-K through 12th grade students, with a primary focus for the 2021-22 school year, released at 6 p.m. Nov. 6.

Registration is required.

During the virtual open house, visitors will be introduced to several DCS administrators, staff, teachers and students who complete the Delmarva Christian Royals family. Visitors will also get a look at daily life at Delmarva Christian, tour the Milton and Georgetown campuses, learn about the application fee waiver through Dec. 31 and discover the new tuition range program.

While Delmarva Christian would prefer to host an in-person open house, this virtual alternative will provide essential information and answer general questions that might exist in a safe, secure manner. The virtual format will also allow visitors to engage in the open house in their own time and at their own pace with the opportunity to also view the open house more than once.

At the end of the virtual open house, visitors will be provided further information to schedule a personal one-on-one meeting with a member of the admissions team.

For registration and more, text SETUP to 302-856-4040 or visit delmarvachristian.org.