Rehoboth Beach announces holiday weekend celebration changes

Delaware News Desk

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rehoboth Beach officials announced on Oct. 20 the city will not host the public Christmas tree lighting and sing-along this year.

Although the city is limited in its capacity to hold the annual celebration, and without an official tree lighting, the Christmas tree will still be on display and lit throughout the holiday season. Jerry Owens, of Lewes, donated this year’s tree.

The city is encouraging visitors and citizens to enjoy the many forms of holiday spirit businesses will provide. Beginning Nov. 27 and continuing throughout the weekend, holiday music will accompany guests’ through the bandstand plaza and its adjoining businesses. Among the festivities are shopping, holiday music and a chance to take photos next to the tree.

For event information, visit rehobothbandstand.com or contact the Communications Department at 227-6181, ext. 522, or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.