Rehoboth–Dewey Chamber holding online Sea Witch costume contests

Delaware News Desk

Although the Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce cannot hold the annual Sea Witch event this year, organizers will keep the festival spirit alive this Halloween season with an online Dog Costume Contest and Individual/Family Costume Contest.

The chamber is accepting online photo submissions on the Sea Witch Festival page of its website, beach-fun.com. The top three judges’ favorites in both the dog and individual/family categories will receive a youth or adult sized long-sleeve 2020-21 Sea Witch Festival shirt and a Lobster Monster festival pin. Submitted photos will be posted to the chamber’s website and social media pages. Contest winners will be announced Nov. 9.

For more, visit beach-fun.com or call 227-6446.