VA Georgetown outpatient clinic to host veterans’ walk-up flu clinic Oct. 24

Delaware News Desk

The Veterans Affairs Sussex County Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Georgetown will host a veterans’ walk-up flu clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 in the parking lot of the clinic, 21748 Roth Ave.

Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care can receive their flu vaccination at no cost and are encouraged to attend if they have not already received their seasonal flu vaccination. Veterans should bring their veteran ID card to receive an immunization, and clinic staff will document it in their medical record.

To ensure the health and safety of clinical staff and veterans, Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be followed, and masking and proper physical distancing will be required.

For more, visit wilmington.va.gov/flu-clinic.asp.