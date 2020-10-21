Wilmington VA Medical Center to host drug take-back Oct. 24

Delaware News Desk

The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will host a prescription drug take-back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in front of the center at 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington.

Drug take-backs give the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps — only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Veterans and nonveterans are able to drop off unwanted prescription drugs at the hospital. The event is the DEA's 19th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago.

In fall 2019, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

Medicines that are left in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long. For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator.

The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available at bit.ly/37vcEl0.

For more on prescription drug disposal or the Oct. 24 event, visit deatakeback.com.