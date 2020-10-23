Center for the Inland Bays’ ‘Get Out!’ campaign raises more than $20K

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ inaugural Get Out for the Bays! campaign, held Sept. 29, raised nearly $23,000 to support its projects and programs.

The campaign started as an alternative to Decked Out, the center’s annual fundraising event. Rather than risk of an in-person event, the center opted for an event that would improve participants’ health by encouraging them to get their recommended dose of time spent outdoors, which can lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, enhance immune systems and lessen anxiety.

Fourteen fundraisers, including board members, staff and volunteers, rose to the challenge and set goals to hike and bike hundreds of miles, play more than 1,000 pickleball games, stand quietly scanning the landscape for local birds and sharpen their nature photography skills. The campaign was also supported through matching donations by corporate partners, including Delmarva Power: An Exelon Company.

The funds will support water quality and habitat restoration projects, reforestation, youth education and wetlands protections.

“When we first hatched this idea, we weren’t sure what to expect,” Short said. “The response we received was overwhelmingly positive and folks had a lot of fun. It’s definitely something that we’re considering for next year, so please keep an eye out!”

For more, call 226-8105, ext. 102, or visit inlandbays.org.