Lane closures at Route 18/Seashore Highway, Coverdale Road for signal upgrade

The Delaware Department of Transportation’s Traffic Signal Construction Section, in conjunction with Byers Electrical Construction, will begin work on­­­­ converting the flashing intersection control beacon to a full stop and go traffic signal at the intersection of Route 404/18/Seashore Highway and Coverdale Road/Chaplains Chapel Road, the Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.

The work will also include the installation of mast poles and mast arm signals.

Daytime intermittent lane and shoulder closures will occur from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays Oct. 30 through Jan. 19, 2021.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists through the intersection.

Motorists should drive with caution and slow down in work zones.