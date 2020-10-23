Lane closures at Route 18/Seashore Highway, Coverdale Road for signal upgrade
Delaware News Desk
The Delaware Department of Transportation’s Traffic Signal Construction Section, in conjunction with Byers Electrical Construction, will begin work on converting the flashing intersection control beacon to a full stop and go traffic signal at the intersection of Route 404/18/Seashore Highway and Coverdale Road/Chaplains Chapel Road, the Coverdale Crossroads, Bridgeville.
The work will also include the installation of mast poles and mast arm signals.
Daytime intermittent lane and shoulder closures will occur from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays Oct. 30 through Jan. 19, 2021.
Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists through the intersection.
Motorists should drive with caution and slow down in work zones.