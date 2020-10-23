Public comment open, transcript available on proposed plastic bag ban

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Oct. 21 conducted a virtual hearing on proposed regulations implementing a ban on single-use plastic bags in retail stores.

Anyone who attempted to watch the hearing online by clicking on a direct link on the DNREC public hearing page was able to attend, and 12 members of the public were in attendance. As a result of a misprint that appeared in public notices, however, anyone who attempted to access the hearing online or by phone by manually entering the WebEx “event number” was unable to access the hearing.

DNREC encourages anyone interested in the proposed regulations implementing a ban on single-use plastic bags in retail stores to view the materials from Wednesday’s virtual public hearing. As with all DNREC public hearings, a transcript of the hearing has been made available online as well as the presentation from the hearing on the proposed regulations. All other exhibits, including written comments from the public, are also available. Visit https://bit.ly/3ksg4IR for the public hearing page.

DNREC will accept written comments on the proposed plastic bag ban regulations by email, webform or U.S. mail until Nov. 5, details of which are provided on the public hearing webpage. DNREC provides a period to accept written public comment after all regulatory hearings. Live comments presented at the hearing carry the same weight as written comments, as live comments are transcribed and made available to the hearing officer and the DNREC Secretary in their deliberation and decision process.

The ban on single use plastic bags was passed by the General Assembly in 2019, and the law will become effective Jan. 1, 2021. The regulations — “Plastic Carryout Bag Ban and At Store Recycling Program,” 7 Del. Admin. Code 1301 Section 14 — include further details and provisions implementing the ban.