Bayhealth ‘Goes Purple’ in support of substance use disorder awareness

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth is raising awareness about substance use disorder in support of the statewide initiative, “Delaware Goes Purple” this October.

The mission is to remove the stigma associated with addiction, provide support and inform community members about access to local resources.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic we are seeing increased rates of substance use and overdose,” said Bayhealth Behavioral Health Clinical Nurse Specialist Amanda Fisher. “We are working closely with our state agencies to support the community. Substance use isn’t something that just affects the individuals involved, it also impacts family members, friends and caregivers.”

Bayhealth is working with the state to host two drive-thru naloxone distribution and resource centers in Kent and Sussex counties. The staff in the distribution tents will train people how to identify an overdose and teach them how to administer naloxone. Those trained will immediately receive a free opioid rescue kit. The naloxone distribution and resource centers will be set up at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Blue Hen Corporate Center, 655 S. Bay Road, Dover; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Lot A, 100 Wellness Way, Milford.

Visit helpisherede.com for access to substance use disorder resources in the community.