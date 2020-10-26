Daytime lane closures on Summit Bridge Road for bridge inspection

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced alternating daytime right and left lane closures on Summit Bridge Road northbound/southbound — the bridge on U.S. Route 301 — between Old School House Road and Marl Pit Road, Middletown, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, for inspection by DelDOT’s Bridge Management Section.

After the inspection of the east abutment of both bridges has been completed northbound; the inspectors will proceed to close the left northbound lane to inspect the pier. Once the northbound closures are completed, the inspectors will proceed to close the right lane and shoulder southbound. Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.