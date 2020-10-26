Rehoboth Beach drug take-back nets 142 pounds unused medication

Delaware News Desk

Officers with the Rehoboth Beach Police Department collected 142 pounds of unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs during the National Drug Take-Back Initiative with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the DEA’s website reports 9.9 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2018. It adds that the study found the majority of abused prescription drugs were taken from friends and family, often from a medicine cabinet.

“The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day addresses a critical public safety and public health issue,” said Chief Keith Banks.

Take-back programs are the safest method for disposing of prescription drugs because they are organized and closely monitored by local, state and federal government agencies. These agencies ensure the proper disposal of the drugs in accordance with federal law.