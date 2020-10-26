St. Andrew Lewes to host ‘The Incarnation of Christ’ retreat Nov. 7

Delaware News Desk

The Eastern Orthodox Church of Saint Andrew the Apostle, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes, will host a retreat titled “The Incarnation of Christ: Its Meaning and its Consequences for our Lives,” presented by Brian Ephrem Fitzgerald, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided. COVID-19 precautions are in place; masks must be worn and seating is appropriately spaced. Seating is limited, and registration is required.

For registration, visit orthodoxdelmar.org/retreats; for more, call 645-5791.