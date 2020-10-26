Sussex Tech honors Phil Wilson as Educational Support Professional of the Year

Delaware News Desk

The Sussex County Vocational Technical School District named Philip J. Wilson, the district’s technology coordinator, as its Educational Support Professional of the Year.

Wilson will represent Sussex Tech as the state honoree is chosen.

“As a key leader and technology expert, Phil Wilson helped steer us through challenging times over the last year in supporting our remote learning efforts,” said Acting Superintendent Kevin Carson. “We are proud to have him on our team.”

Wilson joined the district more than 20 years ago as a computer applications instructor with Sussex Tech Adult Education Division. When he was hired as the technology coordinator, he recalled that technology was just beginning to become integrated into education.

“Our campus didn’t even have the internet,” said Wilson. “Today, I can feel the enthusiasm in the room as I help teachers understand how to best use the technology that the district has provided. It’s very rewarding to walk by classrooms as teachers are actively using our tools and seeing the impact on students.”

Wilson also launched a student intern program that now hires five to six students each year from the school’s Cisco Networking technical area under the school’s Work-Based Learning initiative.

“Our students learn how to install software and hardware, perform updates, use cloning technology to update multiple computers and provide desktop support,” he said. “It’s been a great experience for my department. We grow close to these students and they frequently return to visit us.”

Wilson, of Milton, is a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer and Certified Delaware Information Security Officer.