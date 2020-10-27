State Farm agent Billy Reese donates fire prevention kits to Selbyville Fire Dept.

Delaware News Desk

Local State Farm agent Billy Reese, of Selbyville, donated a fire prevention kit to the Selbyville Fire Department for National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.

The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm Agent Billy Reese teamed up with the Selbyville Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety.

State Farm Agents delivered Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments across the country, including Selbyville. Each toolkit included resources for Fire Prevention Week, including brochures, magnets and posters. The fire department then shared these resources with schools and communities in support of the campaign.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” focused on cooking fire safety. Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half – 49% – happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.

“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” said Reese. “These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”

For more, visit fpw.org.