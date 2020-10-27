What Is Your Voice Inc. to host trivia in-person, virtually

Delaware News Desk

What Is Your Voice Inc. will host Trivia for a Cause, an evening of games with trivia master DJ Rich Shockley, at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in-person at Bethany Blues, 18385 Coastal Highway, Lewes, and virtually for those who would like to play at home.

The suggested team size is four to six people, and tickets are $40 per person. Each team is guaranteed a door price with values up to $300; medals for bragging rights will be awarded to the three top teams and the winning team will receive a cash prize. Live play is limited to 55 people.

For live play, register at bit.ly/triviaforcause; for virtual play, register at bit.ly/virtualtriviatickets or whatisyourvoice.org

The event supports What is Your Voice Inc. and its Pearl Safe House and is presented in partnership with the GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club.

What Is Your Voice is a 501(c)(3) public nonprofit corporation that provides holistic crisis care and intensive aftercare for women and children who are survivors of domestic violence in Sussex County.