Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford welcomes Assem Mamayeva

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford welcomed internal medicine doctor Assem Mamayeva to its staff.

Mamayeva joins physicians Preeti Gupta, Antonio Zarraga, Cynthia Zarraga and Robert Rolfes, and is currently accepting new patients. The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

“We’re very excited to have Dr. Mamayeva on board,” said Bayhealth Vice President of Physician Services for Bayhealth Medical Group Dina Perry. “As a skilled and compassionate doctor, she is a great addition to the team and will strengthen access to primary care services in Milford and surrounding communities.”

Mamayeva comes to Bayhealth after completing an internal medicine residency at Lincoln Medical Center and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York. She holds a medical degree from Kazakh National Medical University in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and she completed an internal medicine residency at Semey State Medical University in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan. She has worked in clinics and medical offices in and around the New York metropolitan area, providing the full spectrum of primary care services to adult patients.

Mamayeva sees patients ages 18 and older at Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford, 804 N. DuPont Blvd.

To schedule an appointment, call 430-0867. For more, visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.