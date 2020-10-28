Cat & Mouse Press releases new ‘Beach Mysteries’ short story collection

Delaware News Desk

The latest book in the Rehoboth Beach Reads series, “Beach Mysteries,” is now available through Lewes-based publisher Cat & Mouse Press.

“Beach Mysteries” contains 22 winning short stories from the 2020 short story contest, all set in and around Rehoboth Beach. The book is available at Browseabout Books, through Cat & Mouse Press and online.

A Zoom-based launch party will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and will feature entertainment such as authors reading their stories reimagined as haiku and a random line contest, in which writers were given a sentence from one of the stories and were asked to write the next few lines, without knowing what the story was about or who wrote it. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Email nancy@catandmousepress.com for more information.

“Beach Mysteries” includes mysteries of many kinds. Readers will encounter hitmen, ghosts and crime solvers; find long-lost treasure; encounter figures from the past; and sympathize with tourists in distress. Writers compete to get their stories into the annual anthology and a panel of six judges makes the selections.

Cat & Mouse Press was established to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region. The company publishes a free weekly newspaper for writers, Writing is a Shore Thing, available at writingisashorething.com.

For more, visit catandmousepress.com.