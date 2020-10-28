Toys for Tots kickoff event set for Nov. 7 in Millsboro

Delaware News Desk

The Marine Toys for Tots Local Campaign Organization Nassau Delaware will host its annual toy collection kickoff event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the American Legion Post 28 pavilion, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro.

Toys will be collected for Delaware children in need up to 10 years old, and the organization is looking to the public for help getting the 2020 campaign off to a rousing start.

Entertainment hosted by emcee Mia from Ice Productions will include teen rock group Hope for Success at 11 a.m.; the Capital Ringers handbell ensemble at noon; singer Joy Shreck at 1 p.m.; and singer and guitarist Shotgun Willie at 2 p.m.; four teams from Delmarva Rescue Dogs, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Country Cruisers classic cars starting at 1:30 p.m.; Delaware State Police; Indian River Fire Department; Sussex County Paramedics; Rehoboth Police Chief Keith Banks; and the GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club.

This is an outdoor event and will comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Food and a cash bar will be available from the American Legion.

For more, visit nassau-de.toysfortots.org.