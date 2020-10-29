Georgetown police union says town fired its president unfairly

The Georgetown Police Department union claims the town fired its president without just cause and has filed a complaint with the Delaware Public Employment Relations Board.

The department’s Fraternal Order of Police says the town committed an unfair labor practice when it terminated the officer, as well as when they refused to allow the union to file a grievance on his behalf, according to the complaint.

The union is asking the board to require the town to reinstate the officer, whom the documents do not name.

Michael Goins, the department's union representative, declined comment, as did Georgetown Mayor Bill West and Town Manager Eugene Dvornick.

“It’s a personnel matter,” Dvornick said.

According to the documents, the violations include:

Interfering with, restraining or coercing an employee or employees exercising their rights under the Police Officers and Firefighters Employment Relations Act.

Dominating, interfering with or assisting in the formation, existence or administration of a labor organization.

Encouraging or discouraging members of any employee organization by discrimination in hiring, tenure or other terms and conditions of employment.

Discharging or otherwise discriminating against an employee because the employee has signed or filed an affidavit, petition or complaint, or has given information or testimony.

Failing to comply with the Police Officers and Firefighters Employment Relations Act

On Oct. 19, the board dismissed the charge that the town terminated an employee because they signed or filed an affidavit, petition or complaint.

The board will rule on the other violations at a public hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Delaware Public Service Commission hearing room in Dover.

