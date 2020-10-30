In oil spill, Delaware Audubon Society offering reward for information

The Delaware Audubon Society is offering a $2,000 reward for information on the cause of the oil spill that now extends from Bowers Beach, Delaware to Ocean City, Maryland.

It's the first time the group has ever offered a reward.

"There's never been an incident like this. This is a very unusual case," said board member Steve Cottrell. "Typically, it's reported right away when there's a spill like this so the agencies can get to work containing it. Whoever is responsible was grossly negligent in not reporting it."

The oil spill was first reported by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Oct. 19, when coin- to pancake-sized tar patties started washing up at Broadkill Beach. Since then, over 65 tons of oily sand and debris have been cleaned up.

The culprit has yet to be identified. The U.S. Coast Guard has taken samples of the oil to analyze its “petroleum fingerprint,” which could help determine its source. DNREC representatives have said it is likely “heavy fuel oil,” leaking from an operating vessel, not crude oil from the hold of a tanker.

Any party found to be responsible would be required to reimburse the federal government for the cleanup operation.

The Delaware Audubon Society offered a $1,000 reward for information related to the cause of the oil spill in a Facebook post Oct. 30. A donor quickly matched the amount, bringing the total reward to $2,000.

"The Delaware coast is a critical habit for many species of birds, a number of which are threatened and in steep decline," Cottrell said. "Whenever there's an oil spill, it's a serious hazard for birds in the area."

The U.S. Coast Guard said they it had received 66 reports of oiled birds by Oct. 26. Tri-State Bird Rescue of Newark has been treating captured sea gulls and other wildlife that have come in contact with the oil. Cottrell said he is unaware of any bird fatalities thus far.

"Fortunately, as far as we know, this isn't a major spill. Some birds have been recovered with oil on them and cleaned, but no lasting effects," he said. "Accidents do happen, but it's important for people to know they should let the proper agencies know immediately."

If you have any information on the oil spill, call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

