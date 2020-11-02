Kindergarten registration underway for 2021-22 school year

Delaware News Desk

November is Kindergarten Registration Awareness Month, and the Indian River School District is currently conducting electronic kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year.

Registration documents for incoming kindergarten students can be found at irsd.net by clicking on the blue “Registration” button on the district homepage. Documents can be filled out and submitted electronically to each school. Parents will receive a confirmation email from the school once the registration documents have been received.

Kindergarten registration is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021. Parents registering their child must also submit electronic copies of an original birth certificate, proof of immunization and proof of residency.

Those unsure which school their child will attend should visit Delaware’s school locator website, schoollocator.doe.k12.de.us

Parents who wish to apply for school choice must first register their child at his or her home school and then apply for school choice at schoolchoicede.org. The application period for school choice opens Nov. 2.

Parents who cannot access the online registration system should contact their child’s school to arrange the pick-up and drop-off of paper documents. Parents should not visit the school unless they have made prior arrangements to pick-up or drop-off documents.

To further assist parents with preparing their children for kindergarten, the district has created a special “Countdown to Kindergarten” webpage that provides valuable information and activities for the weeks and months leading up to the child’s first day of school. To access this webpage, visit irsdearlylearning.net/kindergartencountdown.