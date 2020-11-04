Indian River Board of Education approves changes to report card dates, grading systems

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River Board of Education recently approved changes to the district’s grading systems policy and report card dates for the first marking period.

Report cards for the first marking period will now be issued Nov. 24; disregard the previous published date of Nov. 20.

In addition, the board approved a temporary waiver to the district’s grading systems policy that reduces the minimum number of grades required for the marking period from nine to six. No single grade may account for more than 25% of a student’s marking period grade. The waiver will remain in effect for the duration of the hybrid/remote instructional model currently being utilized by the district.