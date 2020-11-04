Selbyville Public Library finding service solutions

Sussex Countian

As it recently began reintroducing some services, the Selbyville Public Library is innovating new ways to ensure it can provide the community services in the event of shutdowns that could be possible in the coming weeks or months.

“We are learning to provide services that are enriching and socially distanced,” said Library Director Kelly Kline. “It’s a little bit of a hybrid system right now. Some are over Zoom and others are in person, and we are offering these flexibly, so we have something for everyone’s personal comfort level.”

In September, the Selbyville Public Library introduced computer usage by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The programming available includes offerings happening in person, as well as some that are happening virtually. Curbside pick up for books also continues, where books are reserved online or over the phone, and pickups are scheduled for library patrons.

Staff is working to ensure proper safety protocols are always being observed. Social distancing and mask wearing is required on library premises, even outside. Additionally, hand sanitizer stations and barriers have been set up throughout the library.

Kline said she and her staff know that despite all efforts to continue the reintroduction of services, there is always a possibility that a rise in COVID-19 cases could lead to more restrictions.

The library secured a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and Delaware Humanities as part of the 2020 coronavirus relief bill. The funds allowed them to obtain Brainfuse HelpNow, a program aimed at helping learners of all ages access the study help and resources they need online during these times when distance learning is the new norm.

The Brainfuse HelpNow program is a virtual platform which gives live tutoring help, test preparation and learning resources to school-aged students through adult learners who are preparing for citizenship tests, high school equivalency or resume help. All of this is happening under a differentiated learning platform that is meant to be as diverse as the populations they serve. The Brainfuse HelpNow system is a leading national interface for such services and one that can benefit the community within library walls, or from home.

Anyone with a Selbyville Public Library card can access the Brainfuse HelpNow program remotely and for free. This allows the library to continue to be a resource while supporting studying, homework help and extra tutoring services, which are offered live to students, whether or not they are able to come into the library.

For more, visit selbyvillelibrary.org.