Bayside Fenwick Island cuts ribbon on new clubhouse, restaurant

Delaware News Desk

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated on Oct. 28 the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Bayside Fenwick Island’s new clubhouse and restaurant, Signatures.

The clubhouse features updated finishes, an upstairs event venue capable of holding 500 people comfortably, indoor and outdoor bars and a driving range.

Signatures offers views of Delaware’s Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Visitors may check-in for a round of golf or get fitted at the golf shop with name-brand equipment and personalized Bayside gear. The space is available to rent for holiday parties, anniversaries, weddings and dinners, with upstairs space for community or family events.

For more on Bayside’s clubhouse and Signatures restaurant, visit livebayside.com/clubhouse. For more on the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, visit thequietresorts.com.