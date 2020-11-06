Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus chooses new leadership

Delaware News Desk

Following its first post-election meeting, members of the Senate Republican Caucus selected its new leadership heading into the 151st General Assembly.

Sens. Gerald Hocker and Brian Pettyjohn were named Minority Leader and Minority Whip, respectively, by unanimous votes.

“It’s an honor to serve the great people of the 20th District and to lead this caucus into the 151st General Assembly,” said Hocker. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for responsible government, good schools and well-paying jobs for all Delaware citizens.”

Hocker will be entering his second General Assembly as the caucus’s leader. Meanwhile, Pettyjohn will assume the role of Whip.

“I am excited to build upon the relationships established by the Republican Whips before me,” said Pettyjohn. “The COVID-19 lockdowns have left Delawareans struggling. It is time to tackle this and other important issues that lie before us, and I am ready to do so in this new role. I want to be sure that all voices are heard and discussed throughout our legislative process.”

The 151st General Assembly is slated to first convene Jan. 12, 2021.

Hocker and Pettyjohn serve the 20th and 19th Senate Districts, respectively.