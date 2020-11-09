Beebe Healthcare announces 2020 Nursing Excellence Award recipients

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare’s Nurses Celebrating Nurses Committee recently presented the 2020 Nursing Excellence Awards in October.

The awards ceremony is held annually to honor nine individual nurses for their dedication but also to recognize the entire Beebe nursing team for their consistent dedication to caring for patients. The awards are normally presented during National Nurses Week in May, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an honor to have joined an organization with so many amazing people who come to work and care so passionately for the community,” said Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam. “Beebe is well-known for its compassionate, patient-centered care, and nurses carry out that mission with pride.”

Out of more than 900 nurses and 600 certified nursing assistants within the Beebe Healthcare organization, the Nurses Celebrating Nurses Committee collects nominations submitted early in the year. Executive leadership then votes on the nominations, which have been blinded, to choose the winner in each category.

This year’s winners are Beth Richardson, Bonnie Austin Nursing Leadership Award; Beth West, Connie Bushey Nursing Scholarship Award; Shawna Mayles, Eleanor Cordrey Nursing Excellence Award; Lisa Shotyk, Holly Rader Advanced Practice Nursing Excellence Award; Jen Whaley, Professional Mentor Nursing Excellence Award; Kayla Harmon, Graduate Nurse Excellence Award; Sherall Blake, Certified Nursing Assistant Excellence Award; Kim Blanch, Beebe Medical Foundation Nursing Philanthropy Award; and Bonnie Cunningham, Inaugural Nurses Celebrating Nurses Career Achievement Award.

The second annual Beebe Medical Foundation Nursing Philanthropy Award was presented to Kim Blanch, community services manager for Beebe’s Community Health department. This award is presented each year to a nurse who has been recognized by grateful patients through the Celebrate Excellent Care program; who attends or volunteers at Beebe Medical Foundation events or organizes a fundraising event benefiting the Beebe Medical Foundation; and who are active donors, Giving Hands Society members or 1916 Club members and are willing to speak with donors about philanthropy.

“Nurses play such a critical role in the care that Beebe provides at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, at our health campuses throughout Sussex County, in the patients’ homes, and also at our community events,” said Lynne Voskamp, interim vice president and chief nursing officer. “Awarding these nurses and recognizing all the Beebe nurses who make a difference every day was a really special way to say ‘thank you’ during this difficult year and past few months during the pandemic. It also provided an opportunity to again celebrate 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, which is a designation by the World Health Organization.”

