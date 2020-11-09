Food Bank of Delaware to host drive-thru mobile pantries in November

Delaware News Desk

The Food Bank of Delaware will host more drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food.

Mobile pantries are set for 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, register at NovSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com; 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, register at NovKentCountyFood.eventbrite.com; and 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Delaware Technical Community College, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, register at NovNewCastleCountyFood.eventbrite.com.

The Food Bank of Delaware requests participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first come, first served. Assistance is limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency and be present to receive assistance.

For more, visit fbd.org.