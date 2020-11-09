IRSD accepting school choice applications

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River School District will utilize the Data Service Center’s web-based Delaware Public and Charter School Choice Application for 2021-22.

IRSD school choice applications for 2021-22 must be submitted online at schoolchoicede.org.

The 2021-22 school choice application period opened Nov. 2 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 13, 2021. The district will decide on applications for first through 12th grade by Feb. 22, 2021. Parents will have until March 19, 2021, to accept or decline a school’s invitation. Decisions on kindergarten applications will be made in May 2021.

The Data Service Center’s online system is the school choice application receipt and processing tool for all Delaware public school districts. By submitting online applications at schoolchoicede.org, parents experience a user-friendly interface which allows them to quickly submit applications to the schools of choice for their children. The online system offers both English and Spanish options for school choice applications.

When visiting schoolchoicede.org, parents must create an account with a username and password. It is recommended the username be an email address. Once an account has been created, the parent can enter information about his or her child and select the child’s first, second and third school choices. Parents can also apply to special programs such as Spanish Immersion, International Baccalaureate and the STEM pathway.

The system will also designate district schools that are anticipated to have openings for 2021-22. Schools at capacity will be labeled as “At Capacity.” Parents will still be permitted to submit applications for at-capacity schools.

Parents will receive an email confirmation once their school choice application has been submitted. They may review, edit or withdraw an application at any time prior to the Jan. 13, 2021 deadline.

For more about school choice or the online application system, call 436-1000.