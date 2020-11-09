IRSD curbside meal service moved to Nov. 10

Delaware News Desk

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, curbside meal service in the Indian River School District is being moved to Nov. 10, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at all locations.

Meals are free of charge and available to all children 18 and younger. Service will take place at Georgetown Elementary School, 301-A W. Market St., front entrance; Howard T. Ennis School, 20346 Ennis St., Georgetown, cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool; Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, bus parking lot; Long Neck Elementary School, 26064 School Lane, Millsboro, bus parking lot; Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View, parent drop-off/pick-up line; Millsboro Middle School, 302 E. State St., Millsboro, bus parking lot; North Georgetown Elementary School, 664 N. Bedford St., bus parking lot; and Selbyville Middle School, 80 Bethany Road, bus parking lot.

Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal distribution location where a nutrition services staff member will hand them a “Meals to Go” package in a contactless fashion. Parents/guardians are advised to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk prior to arrival.

The district will resume its regular Wednesday service from 10:45 a.m. to noon during the week of Nov. 15. Evening service will also take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. those days at Indian River High School and North Georgetown Elementary School.