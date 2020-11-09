Karins and Associates acquires Adams-Kemp Associates

Delaware News Desk

Karins and Associates, an engineering, surveying and planning firm, announced the acquisition of Adams-Kemp Associates in Georgetown, a land planning and surveying firm specializing in boundary surveys, control surveys, topographic surveys, wetlands location surveys, construction stakeout, site plans and small subdivision design.

“Adams-Kemp has built an exemplary reputation providing services to clients in Sussex County and the surrounding areas over the last 32 years,” says Dev Sitaram, president of Karins and Associates. “Their services and markets compliment those of Karins’ in Delaware, so we are excited to partner with them to increase our presence in the market with this acquisition. Their culture of providing responsive service and practical solutions is very similar to ours. We welcome and look forward to the integration of their employees onto the Karins’ team. Chuck and R.B. will continue to manage surveying services in Georgetown as vice presidents. John Johnson, vice president of Karins, will work with them to assure the seamless integration of the firms.”

“Karins’ operations and services are so closely aligned with our business that it’s a natural fit,” said R.B. Kemp, vice president of Karins and Associates. “We will continue to provide surveying services and will add 3D laser scanning, aerial photogrammetric surveying, hydrographic surveying, and full service civil engineering to our offerings. We will be building market share by expanding our customer base, but we will continue to provide the high level of responsive service to which our clients are accustomed. We’re all very excited about becoming a part of a larger organization and offering capabilities of Karins and Associates to our clients.”

Karins and Associates also has offices in Newark; Bryn Mawr and Exton, Pennsylvania; and Forest Hill, Maryland.

For more, call 369-2900, email info@karinsengineering.com or visit karinsengineering.com.