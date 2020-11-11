Autism Delaware honors Volunteers of the Year

Delaware News Desk

Autism Delaware recently honored Lisa Eline and Fran McKenna as its Volunteers of the Year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Autism Delaware was forced to cancel ts annual Blue Jean Ball, but Eline and McKenna continued work as co-chairs, raising funds in the name of the “BJB” to support the agency in its work to help families affected by autism.

For their work, Eline, of Rehoboth Beach, and McKenna, of Milton, were named Autism Delaware’s Volunteers of the Year Award for 2019-2020. Despite the event’s cancellation, funds were raised through an online auction and personal solicitations to residents and businesses throughout Sussex County.

McKenna, who has a grandson on the autism spectrum, has been involved with Autism Delaware for a number of years. She has helped organize social and recreational events for families, as well as support groups for grandparents of children with autism. She joined the Blue Jean Ball planning committee in 2017, and was recognized for her fresh perspective, creativity and knowledge.

Eline is a retired teacher and an active member of the Sussex County community. As co-chair of the Blue Jean Ball planning committee, the organization said, she has been able to leverage her knowledge and contacts to encourage engagement of individuals and companies who may not have otherwise heard of or supported Autism Delaware.

“Since taking the co-chair reins of the committee three years ago, Fran and Lisa have truly stepped up to make the BJB the place to be and be seen on the Sussex County social scene,” said Brian Hall, executive director of Autism Delaware. “And this has translated into needed funds for Autism Delaware to continue our work supporting families.”

For information on volunteering, email volunteers@delautism.org. For more, visit delautism.org.