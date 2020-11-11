Bayhealth physician receives Sussex EMS Physician of the Year Award

Delaware News Desk

Sussex County Fire and Emergency Medical Services recently recognized Julie Cullen, assistant medical director at Bayhealth Emergency and Trauma Center, Sussex Campus, as the 2019 Emergency Physician of the Year.

Several members of the Sussex County EMS team presented Cullen with the award at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

“On numerous occasions, I have personally gone in to get follow-ups on patients and she will take the time to explain what they found and what the treatment plan is,” said Robert Murray, director of Sussex County EMS. “She has a strong work ethic and is often seen second shift working hard. She is easy to talk with and can act quickly with critical patients. She is always the first to answer questions and is never one to make you feel wrong for asking a question. She values the services provided by EMS.”

Cullen received her training in Center City Philadelphia at Albert Einstein Medical Center, Emergency Medicine — the same location as Bayhealth’s Medical Director of Emergency Services Kelly Abbrescia.

“We are thrilled for Dr. Cullen,” said Abbrescia. “She has the skills and personal attributes needed as an emergency physician. She’s very professional and friendly, as well as a great listener, communicator and teacher. The fact that she won this award shows you what a good working relationship she has with the Sussex EMS community. We also recognize how many hard-working emergency physicians there are in Sussex County, which makes it even more of an honor that Dr. Cullen was selected as this year’s recipient. We’re lucky to have her at Bayhealth.”

Born and raised in Dover, Cullen said she is happy to be serving her hometown. When she graduated from Dover High School, Cullen stayed local and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware in nursing and pre-med with a minor in psychology. By 2007, she moved to western Pennsylvania to work as an emergency department nurse while applying to medical school. In a year’s time, she relocated to Philadelphia to attend Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

