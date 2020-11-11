Beebe Healthcare honors providers with Standards of Excellence Awards

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare recently honored two providers with its Standard of Excellence Awards.

Each year, Beebe Healthcare leadership recognizes a physician and advanced practice provider on the Beebe Medical Staff with the Standards of Excellence Award for going above and beyond the core values.

Normally, providers would gather to celebrate the award ceremony, the new providers who joined the medical staff in the last year, and those who were named “Top Docs” by Delaware Today, which included 81 providers.

However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually, hosted by Jeffrey Hawtof, vice president and chief medical officer, Beebe Healthcare.

“It saddened me that we could not be in person to celebrate, catch up and just be together, but we did not want COVID to be an excuse to not celebrate our many accomplishments,” said Hawtof. “Not only did we introduce our many new providers, but we also celebrated four doctors who have been on the medical staff for 25 years. We also took a moment to remember our colleague who passed away this year, Dr. Mike Munyikwa.”

The physicians who have served Sussex County for 25 years are Steven Berlin, Balepur Venkataramana, Robert Deckmann and Jeffery McCann.

The evening closed with the presentation of three awards — the two Standards of Excellence Awards and a Philanthropy Achievement awarded by the Beebe Medical Foundation.

“These providers demonstrate Beebe Healthcare’s Values and commitment to excellence in quality and safety in the care for our patients,” said David Herbert, board chair, Beebe Healthcare. “The board of directors is thankful to have the wonderful medical staff who have provided exceptional care for Sussex County during this pandemic.”

This year’s physician award was presented to Bill Chasanov, an infectious disease physician who sees patients at Beebe Infectious Disease who also serves as the director of clinical transformation and COVID-19 response medical director.

Chasanov, a native of Milford, has appeared on all of the public town halls during the pandemic to provide a clinical and statistical update on COVID-19.

And for the first time, the Standards of Excellence Award winner was also honored for philanthropy, as Chasanov was presented with this achievement by the Beebe Medical Foundation.

“Dr. Chasanov has always been a true partner of the foundation,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “Growing up in Sussex County, he has seen the tremendous growth of our community and how Beebe has grown and expanded. He realizes how important it is to give to Beebe. He is a proud 1916 Club member, refers grateful patients to the Foundation and has had many grateful patients honor him by making a donation. Dr. Chasanov participates in our events and encourages others to give. On behalf of the Foundation Team, we congratulate him as the 2020 recipient of the Physician Philanthropy Award.”

For the second time, an advanced practice provider was honored for their excellence. This year’s honoree was Lisa Shotyk, at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Shotyk joined the medical staff in 2017 and works with the hospitalist team on inpatient and observation care. She also sits on numerous hospital committees.

“Bill and Lisa are deserving honorees this year for the selfless work and patient care they provide for Sussex County,” said David A. Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “I congratulate their great work but also the dedication of so many on our medical staff that I have been grateful to work alongside these past few months.”

For more about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.