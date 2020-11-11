Bethany-Fenwick Chamber hosts ribbon-cutting for Sherwin Williams Ocean View

Delaware News Desk

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new Ocean View location of Sherwin Williams Paint Store, Suites 1 and 2, 89 Atlantic Ave.

Sherwin-Williams has paint, paint supplies and stains, and carries Sherwin-Williams, Purdy, Graco, Titan, 3M, Shurtape, H&C, Uniflex, USG, Werner, Mi-T-M and Minwax brand products. The store also offers interior and exterior paint, paintbrushes, rollers, spray equipment, caulk and stain.

For more on Sherwin Williams, visit bit.ly/3laAA1a.

For more on the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, visit thequietresorts.com.