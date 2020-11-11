Nassau DE Toys for Tots holds 2020 kickoff event

Delaware News Desk

Nassau DE, the local campaign organization for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, thanked Sussex County residents for their support of the organization’s 2020 Kickoff Event on Nov. 7, when more than 1,000 toys, games, books, bikes and stocking stuffers were collected at the inaugural event for this year’s Christmas drive.

In addition to recognizing the efforts of the Nassau DE volunteers in organizing the event, event leader Gary Maratta said, “Given the uncertainty of November weather, we were unsure as to what our turnout was going to be. Fortunately, we had a beautiful day and exceeded our expectations.”

Maratta also added thanks to the following participants that assisted Toys for Tots at the event: American Legion Post 28, The Capital Ringers, Country Cruisers, Delaware State Police, Delmarva Rescue Dogs, DJ Mia/Ice Productions, GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club, Hope for Success, Indian River Fire Department, Joy Shreck, Shotgun Willie and Sussex County Paramedics.

Donations are still needed to help Toys for Tots ensure a Merry Christmas for children in need throughout Sussex County. Nassau DE LCO provided gifts to 3,000 kids last year, and is already receiving requests for toys to outpace that figure.

For health, safety and convenience, given the restrictions and difficulty in shopping and dropping off a toy this year, Nassau DE has arranged to receive donations of online purchases. By using Toys for Tots, c/o 32446 West Baltimore Court, Millsboro, DE 19966, as the shipping address, toys ordered online can safely be donated to the campaign from a computer or other device, without shopping or dropping off in person.

For more, visit nassau-de.toysfortots.org.