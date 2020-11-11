Pink Lady Golf Tournament donates to AGH Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center

Delaware News Desk

The Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association and the Ocean Pines Men’s Golf Association held their annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament at the Ocean Pines Golf & Country Club in October to raise money for the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center at Atlantic General Hospital.

The associations raised $2,310 this year, bringing their contributions to Atlantic General over the past 10 years to more than $14,000.

The funds will help provide mammograms for patients who are unable to afford screening.