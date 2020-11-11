Rehoboth–Dewey Chamber announces scarecrow decorating contest winners

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its Scarecrow Decorating Contest for businesses, held in October.

The public was encouraged to visit, view and vote for their favorite numbered scarecrow.

Nearly 1,000 votes were submitted for the 30 registered scarecrows. While the chamber intended to award prizes to the top three winners, the results were so close that they awarded prizes to the top six winning scarecrows.

The top six winners were Clear Space Theatre, Crosswinds Motel, Rigby’s Bar & Grill, Sea Shell Shop, Vineyard Vines and Williams Insurance Agency. All six winners will receive one Sea Witch Memorabilia package, which includes a numbered and authenticated piece of the original Sea Witch Parade Balloon, a limited-edition Sea Witch cloth face mask, a youth or adult sized 2021 Lobster Monster festival shirt and a 20-21 festival pin, valued at $150.

To view scarecrow pictures and winners, visit the Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce website, beach-fun.com.